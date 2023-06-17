[WATCH] WWE Hall of Famer's son gets offended after being compared to Dominik, shuts down father's interview! (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio's success in WWE has meant that wrestling fans are attentive toward other legendary wrestlers' children. During an incredible interview with Bill Apter, Ricky Morton's son Kerry Morton made a surprise appearance at the end after seemingly being compared to Dominik.

Just like the WWE personalities Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Kerry Morton was also termed "abrasive" in contrast to his father, Ricky Morton, who Bill Apter described as one of the nicest guys in wrestling.

Apter asked Ricky Morton how he'd react if his son challenged him as Dominik did with Rey in WWE. For those unaware, Kerry Morton is currently signed to National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where he is the reigning World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

The 22-year-old, obviously in character, crashed his dad's interview and forced Bill Apter to abruptly end the chat. You can check out the closing minutes of the chaotic interview below:

"Wait! I just happened to be in the other room, and heard this conversation, Bill Apter, wait, wait! Do you think for one moment that my dad would go out of his way to wrestle a world champion? He has been a world champion, and he's had the accolades that speak for themselves, but Bill Apter! I don't care if you're not talking to me; I'm going to interrupt anyways. I'm a world champion; I can do whatever the hell I want to! Listen, I would love to sit and talk with you, and I'd like Dad to sit and talk with you, but I think we're done. We don't have any business doing this anymore." [7:50 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton opens up on the relationship with his son

Before Kerry interrupted an insightful conversation between Ricky Morton and Bill Apter, the Rock 'n' Roll Express member briefly spoke about his real-life equation with his talented yet disrespectful son.

Ricky Morton said that he raised his boy while traveling on the road and was certain that Kerry would follow in his footsteps and become a professional wrestler.

Ricky reminisced on being introduced to the wrestling business by his father, Paul Morton, and opened up on a misconception he had during his early days:

"He's been with me ever since he's been a little kid. I raised him on the road. I raised him to be in this business, and the relationship between us, is, you know, we are father and son! I'm a second-generation wrestler, and my father was in this business. There were many times that I thought I knew more than he did. I thought, okay? (laughs)." [6:15 - 6:55]

