"Haven't forgotten" - WWE RAW star sends warning to Gunther

A WWE Superstar has delivered a message to Gunther ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It is the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series 2023 this Saturday in Chicago. Gunther will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at the premium live event this weekend.

The Ring General has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history and has held onto the title for 528 days now. He captured the title from Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of SmackDown. The leader of Imperium also successfully defended the title against Ricochet on the December 16 edition of the blue brand last year.

Ahead of tonight's WWE RAW, Ricochet took to social media to send a message to his former rival. He reposted highlights from his loss to the Intercontinental Champion last December and noted that he still has not forgotten about the match.

"Still haven't forgotten about this," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Gunther breaks character to praise former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle

Gunther recently praised Matt Riddle for his unique style before The Original Bro was released by the company.

Riddle was let go by the promotion in September but accomplished a lot during his tenure as superstar. The 37-year-old signed with the company in 2018 and captured the United States Championship once during his time on the main roster. He also won the RAW Tag Team Championships twice alongside Randy Orton in the tag team known as RK-Bro.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther stated that he wrestled Matt Riddle on the independent scene several times before signing with the company. He claimed that Riddle presented a unique challenge in the ring due to his background in MMA.

"Of course it does, and always has been. I wrestled Riddle on the indies a bunch of times before we had a match in WWE, and it was always more physical, more scrappy. He's a very skilled grappler and he's a fantastic striker, so it's always a different challenge to be in the ring with him." [14:50 – 15:15]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The Miz has held the Intercontinental Championship eight times during his WWE career. Only time will tell if he can pull off the upset and dethrone Gunther of the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series.

Would you like to see The Miz win the title at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.