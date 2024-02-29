"HBK calling Triple H RIGHT NOW," "Can't stop laughing" - WWE fans left in splits after R-Truth's latest backstage antics

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to react to a hilarious R-Truth video posted by the company on social media.

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, Truth has been a part of some of the most hilarious segments on television. The star has managed to take his funny on-screen persona to his social media as well. For the 2024 Elimination Chamber, the former 24/7 Champion flew to Austria instead of the show's venue in Perth, Australia.

WWE NXT's official Twitter handle recently posted a backstage video in which R-Truth hilariously mistook Shawn Michaels for Johnny Gargano and said he saw a lot of HBK in the legend.

This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments.

One fan wrote Shawn Michaels might have called Triple H to tell him not to send Truth in NXT again:

This fan couldn't control their laughter after watching the video:

A fan wanted R-Truth to become a commentator after retiring from professional wrestling:

A Twitter user wrote that they always get a smile on their face whenever they see R-Truth on television:

Another fan wanted WWE to feature Truth for 30 minutes doing his own thing on episodes of Monday Night RAW:

Some fans said R-Truth was a national treasure:

One fan wanted Shawn Michaels to book a match between R-Truth and Oba Femi on NXT:

WWE Superstar R-Truth talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with the Gorilla Podcast, R-Truth said that he had always been honest with Vince McMahon, and they got along pretty well from the start. Truth also mentioned that he got to know Mr. McMahon on a personal level because of his long tenure with WWE:

"I've always been honest with Vince. Me and Vince have always been cool. We just hit it off from the time I was flown up to meet him way back in '99. He said, 'Truth, you've always just been yourself. You can pretend; you can't fake; you're just always yourself, and you treat me like you'd treat anybody else.' I was always like, 'I've seen Vince in his sweatpants. I've seen him sleeping.' So it's like organically taking advantage of time to get to know somebody."

Many fans want R-Truth and The Miz to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Finn Balor and Damian Priest. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Awesome Truth's future.

What do you think about R-Truth's funny interaction with Shawn Michaels? Let us know in the comments section below.

