HBO Real Sports reportedly prepping a potential story on Vince McMahon allegations

HBO Real Sports is reportedly planning on doing a story about Vince McMahon and the allegations against him.

Vince is in the midst of controversy with new accusations rumored to be on the way. He stepped down from his position as WWE CEO, but remains in control over the creative direction of the promotion. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, was named the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE last month. He's made a few appearances on WWE television since the allegations against him came out.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, HBO is prepping a story about Vince and is reaching out to former female employees of WWE. Johnson also noted that another article from the Wall Street Journal about the 76-year-old is expected to drop over the next few weeks. Real Sports is available on the HBO Max streaming service and new episodes are also aired on the HBO channel.

Netflix cancels its upcoming docuseries about Vince McMahon

Vince is currently under investigation by WWE's Board of Directors for paying over $12 million to former female employees over the past 16 years.

The Wall Street Journal first broke the news of the investigation last month on June 13th. Their second article was released on July 8th and there is reportedly another one on the way.

Netflix and WWE have been working together on a new docuseries about Vince McMahon, but those plans have been scrapped due to the ongoing controversy. Denise Salcedo of Fightful reported earlier this month that a source at Netflix said "that sh*t's out of here" in regards to the docuseries on Vince. The project was in post-production and several interviews with talent had been filmed at the time of its cancelation. You can view the tweet here:

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me. (2/2) Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me. (2/2)

A former WWE Superstar was surprised it took this long for the allegations against Vince to surface. You can read those comments here.

