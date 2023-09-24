"He had a 5-star match with a fricking Instagram influencer" - Former WWE star agrees with Seth Rollins' recent comments (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 has concurred with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on his comments about star ratings in the wrestling business being 'stupid.'

A couple of months back, The Messiah mentioned how veteran journalist Dave Meltizer's star rating system was flawed, as wrestling as a form of art was subjective. Rollins also wondered how someone like Kurt Angle, one of the greatest to step inside the squared circle, never had a 5-star match to his name.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that he completely agreed with the World Heavyweight Champion's opinions. The former WWE star added that Seth Rollins' take on the issue held a lot of value as he was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business today.

The NWA World Heavyweight Champion also noted how Rollins was so good that he even had a 5-star match against an 'Instagram influencer,' referring to Logan Paul.

"I agree 100%. Seth is spot on. And as a man who's an uberly talented very successful professional wrestler, who's done... all forms of wrestling from the highest quality, pure and real, pure wrestling possible to like outlandish and goofy nonsense, he has...he's... one strong voice in the advocacy of star ratings are stupid. So, happy to have him on the team, man. I love Seth. The dude, like, I think we talked about after Mania, but...he had a 5-star match with a fricking Instagram influencer. Like, so, you know, he has some carte blanche too. Well, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but his is actually correct," said EC3. [3:18 - 4:34]

Former WWE star EC3 wants a match with Seth Rollins

A few weeks back, on a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about wanting to get inside the squared circle with Seth Rollins. The former WWE star also looked back at the time when he and Rollins came up together in Florida Championship Wrestling.

"I'll kick out of his finisher because nobody else does. Seth has been on top for so long. He's an amazing talent, another guy who came up through the FCW system. He preceded that with great success as well and trumped that great success with an incredible run in the WWE," said EC3.

Despite crossing paths backstage in WWE, Rollins and EC3 never got a chance to go one-on-one in the ring, apart from having a practice match for the producers.

