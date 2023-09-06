"I'll kick out of his finisher because nobody else does" - 40-year-old star wants a match with Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about his desire to have a match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins sometime down the line.

It's no secret that The Messiah is counted among the top talents not just in WWE but in all of wrestling today. He has proved his mettle as a major draw over the past many years and has headlined several shows, most recently Payback 2023, where he defended his World Title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The list of performers who are interested in getting into the ring with Seth Rollins is seemingly endless, with EC3 being one of them. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the NWA World Heavyweight Champion recalled sharing the locker room with Rollins during their time in FCW.

"I'll kick out of his finisher because nobody else does. Seth has been on top for so long. He's an amazing talent, another guy who came up through the FCW system. He preceded that with great success as well and trumped that great success with an incredible run in the WWE," said EC3.

He revealed that though he never had the chance to square off in a full-fledged bout against The Messiah, they had a short practice match in front of agents. EC3 added that he would like to wrestle Rollins in front of a packed crowd.

"We have only wrestled once, and that once was a practice match before RAW just in front of agents. It was awesome. For five minutes and I think he did a backflip off my back and kind of landed a little wonky. So the only time I wrestled Seth Rollins was basically in front of nobody. But I would love to do that in front of many people," said EC3. [9:05 - 9:58]

EC3 thinks highly of a memorable Seth Rollins spot

Earlier this year, on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled Seth Rollins and Randy Orton's insane spot from WrestleMania 31. The former WWE star firmly believes The Viper turning The Messiah's Curb Stomp attempt into an RKO was the greatest spot in WrestleMania history.

"I do think Seth Rollins has the greatest WrestleMania bump that was within the confines of a singles match when he did the Curb Stomp and got tossed up in the RKO," said EC3.

Considering both Rollins and EC3 work for different companies, it's safe to say a match between them is far from becoming a reality anytime soon.

