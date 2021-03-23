"He is absolutely crazy" - Randy Orton reveals lesser-known details about WWE legends

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. During their conversation, Orton revealed how Triple H and Ric Flair helped him during their time together in Evolution.

Orton stated that both Triple H and Ric Flair taught him about the details of pro wrestling. They told him to work on his presentation and often helped him improve inside the ring with little feedbacks. They helped Orton in identifying his niche in WWE, which was essential in turning The Viper into a megastar.

He also disclosed the details about the real-life personas of Triple H and Ric Flair. Talking about the contribution of these WWE legends in his career, Orton said:

"Maybe the regular fan doesn't even notice, but when you do enough of those little things, then all of a sudden, the work tightens up. Now I believe this guy. Little thing after little thing after little thing, and that's where I kind of found my niche after I blew my shoulders out half a dozen times. It's all about body language. It's just little things because those guys there with the camera see every little wrinkle in your face."

"And it was a lot of stuff outside the ring too. How to carry yourself and what not to do. I have learned so much from riding with Hunter and Ric. Ric is a blast. He is absolutely crazy, and I mean that in the best way possible."

Randy Orton often expresses how grateful he is for being handpicked by Triple H to be a part of the Evolution. He truly believes that Triple H and Flair's guidance helped him in shaping an illustrious career in WWE.

Randy Orton reveals current relationship with Triple H and Ric Flair in WWE

Randy Orton also revealed that both Triple H and Ric Flair are present backstage during WWE RAW. Orton admitted that back in the day, he learned about the business from Triple H while Ric Flair taught him how to have fun. Thus, he still reaches out to both of them in order to pick their brain for his storylines.

"Ric had his stuff that he did better than anybody. His character stuff that only he could do. He had figured it out, and so many guys figure it out, Steve. But there are very few who really get it. I am not there, but I damn well want to be there and picking brains of these guys."

Advertisement

"Even to this day, the position that Triple H is in and lately we have him at RAW. To have him around, to have him produce stuff, and to grab his ear? He always has an answer. Maybe it's not always the best answer, but he has always got something that gets your mind going towards where you need to get. It's great to have him around. And Ric's around still, too, because of Charlotte. It's really that brotherhood that we formed twenty years ago; it's still there. And I enjoy the hell out of it."

Randy Orton is proud of his relationship with Triple H and Ric Flair. He has learned from the best and hopes to carve an unforgettable legacy in WWE. The 14-time world champion is a top superstar on WWE RAW and is currently feuding with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on the Red brand.