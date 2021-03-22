WWE RAW Preview: New surprises in top WrestleMania feud, former world champion back in title picture, top Superstar to return? (March 22nd, 2021)

WWE RAW after Fastlane 2021 will kickstart several WrestleMania feuds tonight. A couple of matches from the Red brand have been confirmed for the upcoming pay-per-view. But there are still a few top champions who are still looking for their WrestleMania challengers. In addition to that, the show will also witness the aftermath of a major return.

#1 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt continues tormenting Randy Orton on WWE RAW

Randy Orton has to find his way out of this feud

The recently concluded pay-per-view hosted an intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. The latter had several tricks up her sleeves, but her best move included bringing back ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt back on television after three months. He was last seen back in December when he was set on fire by Orton. The Viper has not known peace on WWE RAW since that day.

During The Fiend’s absence from the Red brand, Bliss did her best to play with Randy Orton’s mind. She wanted the WWE RAW Superstar to pay for his hostile actions towards The Fiend. Only this time, both The Fiend and Bliss had a lot of fun while manipulating Orton on WWE RAW. This led to a match at Fastlane, and a returning Fiend helped Bliss in defeating Orton at the pay-per-view.

It is evident that this feud is far from over. Orton is expected to seek answers on WWE RAW as he desperately wants to end this rivalry once and for all. While Orton is frustrated about the mind games, The Fiend and Bliss are more than willing to keep The Viper guessing at all times. The duo could still attack Orton to set up a brutal match at WrestleMania.

This is one of the matches that the creative reportedly wants for WrestleMania. The feud has been going on for a long time on WWE RAW, and a good cinematic match might be the perfect way to end it. Now that The Fiend is back, the creative will look to make this storyline more intense with both superstars exploiting each other’s weaknesses.

The Fiend’s return also implies that Alexa Bliss can use a little distraction from her playdates with Randy Orton. Not so long ago, she managed to win against WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. It is possible that the creative will soon have her revisit the champion, especially now that Asuka needs a title feud ahead of WrestleMania.

