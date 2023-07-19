"He is acknowledging the Tribal Chief" - WWE Superstar "breaking character" to hail Roman Reigns and The Bloodline leaves fans dumbfounded

WWE Fans react to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline being acknowledged by the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a recent interview.

Rollins made his main roster debut in WWE alongside Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) as part of The Shield. It was hailed as one of the greatest factions in the company's history, however, The Architect betrayed his teammates to go on a path of his own. Since then, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have been one of the biggest names in WWE.

The Bloodline involving The Tribal Chief alongside Solo Sikoa and The Usos is arguably one of the best stories of pro wrestling in recent memory.

Seth Rollins acknowledged Reigns and The Bloodline on Logan Paul's latest IMPAULSIVE podcast. The Visionary hailed his former Shield teammate as the face of SmackDown and the Bloodline storyline being the best and the most difficult thing WWE has ever done. You can check out the video here.

Fans took to Twitter as they were shocked to see Rollins break character and praise his rivals. One fan tweeted that Seth Rollins is acknowledging Roman Reigns.

A fan tweeted that it was insane that Rollins needed to break character for people to realize that he doesn't hate Reigns.

Another fan tweeted that they hate when people try to say Rollins is jealous of Reigns. They think both wrestlers have nothing but respect for each other.

One fan tweeted that they are amazed to see The Bloodline storyline going on for over three years, and they didn't even consider this unless Rollins pointed it out.

One fan tweeted that they would do anything to get a ticket for WrestleMania 40 if Rollins vs Reigns would happen.

Another tweeted that they think Seth Rollins has always been a real one.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins talked about possibly beating Bloodline member Roman Reigns

On Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Rollins talked about beating Roman Reigns. He said that if it was up to him, he would want to be the one to dethrone Reigns and also appreciated The Tribal Chief for finding his groove with the gimmick.

"If it's up to me, it's me. I don't know man. I'd say whoever does is primed for a rocket to the moon. I mean the guy is certainly operating on a level that very few have in the history of our industry. He really found his groove being the Tribal Chief, this kind of mob boss character. He really found it," said Rollins.

The WWE Universe would definitely want to see The Visionary take on The Tribal Chief. Only time will tell what plans are in store for the duo.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.