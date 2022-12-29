"He ain't gonna jump right off the top of his head"- WWE legend on Triple H reportedly threatening to fire veteran (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently shared his take on the recent reports of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H threatening to fire D-Von Dudley.

For those unaware, Dudley was supposed to be in Bully Ray's corner in his match against Matt Cardona at Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tribute to the Extreme show. However, he was later barred from appearing on the show by WWE. It was reported that D-Von Dudley had first taken permission from Senior Talent Relations Manager John Cone to appear at the indie event.

Once Bruce Prichard found out about the tag team legend's appearance, he canceled the booking, and the matter ended up on Triple H's desk. The Game clarified that if D-Von Dudely appeared on the show, it could cause him to be fired from his role as a backstage producer in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One by One, Teddy Long defended John Cone, saying he wouldn't have approved D-Von Dudley's appearance without inquiring with the higher-ups.

"Well, like I said, he's still on the contract, and that contract may say that you know, 'you can do meet and greet or signings, but you can't be on anyone else's TV.' [...] I just don't think John Cone made that decision on his own," said Teddy Long.

Long also pointed out how whatever's mentioned in the contract must be duly abided by the talent.

"I think it was probably somebody who said it was okay, and then John Cone told him because John Cone told ain't that kind of guy. He ain't gonna jump right off the top of his head and say you can do something unless he goes to the higher authority and finds out is it okay." (17:04 - 17:34)

Check out the full video below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Teddy Long wants Vince McMahon back in WWE

Elsewhere in the interview, Teddy Long stated that Vince McMahon should return to WWE since he isn't bothering anybody.

The former SmackDown General Manager added that unlike those who have been saying McMahon shouldn't return to the promotion, he had worked closely with him behind the scenes.

"That's what some of the fans think. They haven't been behind the scenes; they haven't had the chance to work closely with Vince McMahon. They don't really know Vince McMahon. So, I'm saying I have had the chance to work with him. I have been behind the scenes with him, so I think, whatever you think about him, that's your personal opinion. My opinion is, what is wrong with him coming back? He ain't bothering nobody," said Teddy Long.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One Podcast, Teddy Long said Vince McMahon didn't need to step away. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One Podcast, Teddy Long said Vince McMahon didn't need to step away. https://t.co/FYLqKeyUuG

Though many have shared opinions on whether McMahon should be back, it's safe to say there's little chance of him returning to WWE anytime soon.

What do you make of Teddy Long's comments about Triple H threatening to fire Teddy Long? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes