"He almost suffocated" – Legend gives insight into worrying Edge moment in WWE

Edge and Christian defeated Matt and Jeff Hardy at WWE No Mercy 2000 to win the Tag Team Championship. More than two decades later, it has emerged that the 11-minute contest almost went horribly wrong due to a problem with Edge's attire.

At the time, The Rated-R Superstar and his tag team partner Christian performed as villainous duo Los Conquistadors in an elaborate storyline. The two men wore gold outfits, including masks, to protect their identities.

Matt Hardy discussed the memorable angle on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. He recalled how Edge, real name Adam Copeland, had serious issues with his spraypainted mask:

"They didn't have enough masks when we got to the building," Hardy said. "I wanna say there was one. They went out to a mall and bought some masks. I wanna say it was some famous Mexican masks or whatever. Adam's mask, Edge's mask, was actually spraypainted gold. He almost suffocated. He almost passed out because he was wearing a mask that had been spraypainted just a couple of hours earlier." [1:06:23 - 1:06:45]

A month before WWE No Mercy 2000, Edge and Christian were banned from challenging for the tag titles after losing to The Hardy Boyz on RAW. Following the defeat, they disguised themselves as Los Conquistadors to work their way back into tag title contention.

The WWE No Mercy 2000 match finish revolved around Edge's mask

Matt Hardy tore off Edge's mask in the closing stages of the match. The current RAW Superstar wore another mask underneath to ensure that nobody could see his face.

Hardy added that the second mask is likely what caused his former in-ring rival to suffer difficulties:

"I would guess that [the spraypainted mask] is the mask that was on underneath once the top mask came off." [1:07:01 - 1:07:06]

Moments after Hardy removed Edge's first mask, Christian hit an Unprettier on the current AEW star to pick up the win for his team.

