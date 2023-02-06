"He didn't do anything wrong" - Veteran thinks Jinder Mahal did a "great job" as WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that Jinder Mahal always delivered what he was required to during his WWE Championship reign.

It's no secret that The Modern Day Maharaja's title reign was controversial as he was elevated from the lower card to the main event in mere weeks. Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017 didn't sit well with many viewers. His 170-run with the gold is also not very fondly remembered, as his feuds with Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura were lackluster.

That said, Vince Russo feels Mahal did "nothing wrong" during his time as the World Champion. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo went as far as to say that Jinder Mahal did a "great job" as the champion.

"I was saying this all along, bro. When the belt was actually on him, he did nothing wrong, from what I was watching. Like I thought he did a great job, he didn't do anything wrong!" said Vince Russo. (1:43 - 1:59)

Furthermore, EC3 added that the fact that fans didn't like Jinder Mahal holding the gold meant the latter played his role competently.

"He was a bad guy people didn't like. That's the whole point!" added EC3. (2:00 - 2:04)

Check out the video below:

Road Dogg is optimistic about Jinder Mahal's prospects in WWE

A few months ago, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Road Dogg, spoke about Jinder Mahal on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast.

The wrestling veteran lavished praise on The Modern Day Maharaja, saying he was only getting better in the ring with every passing day. Dogg added Mahal becoming a WWE Champion is a possibility, going by his progress.

"Yeah, honestly, I think he can," revealed Road Dogg. "He is not getting anything but better in the ring and wiser and smarter about how to work smart. Yeah, I think there is no reason in the world why he couldn't be a champion again."

Jinder Mahal has begun making appearances on NXT in recent weeks alongside fellow Indian-origin stars Sanga and Veer Mahan.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes