"He should be banned from Mania" - Wrestling fans believe former WWE Champion should face punishment for allegedly brutally injuring Cody Rhodes 

Cody Rhodes has now won back-to-back Royal Rumble matches after he was able to eliminate CM Punk to secure his WrestleMania main event spot last night.

The win came at a cost for the former champion as it was revealed after the match that he had lost a tooth following a collision with Drew McIntyre following a Claymore.

Following the match, fans took to social media and reacted to the brutal moment where The American Nightmare lost his tooth.

Fans have even found the exact clip, where it shows McIntyre hitting the Claymore before Cody Rhodes falls to the ground and his tooth lands on the mat next to him.

Many fans have noted that this is just a part-and-parcel when it comes to the world of wrestling, while others seem to blame McIntyre for the injury, with some even pushing for McIntyre to face punishment for his actions.

There were others who praised Rhodes for being able to continue the match, win, and then go on to be part of the Press Conference following the show as well, which shows what a true professional he is.

Rhodes was clearly in high spirits following his win and could have been running on adrenaline at the time.

Cody Rhodes appears to have chosen Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent

Cody Rhodes came up short against Roman Reigns in the main event of last year's WrestleMania and has since been pushing to finish his story. Despite The Rock's return on RAW earlier this year, it seems that the plan is still for Rhodes to main event against Reigns in April.

Following his victory last night, he appeared to point at The Tribal Chief, making it clear that he was coming for the Universal Championship. Hopefully, this time he will be better prepared for The Bloodline and their regular interference.

Roman Reigns was able to retain his title earlier in the night when he defeated LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton, after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will main event WrestleMania with Roman Reigns again this year? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

