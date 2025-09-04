"He would berate me," "You can't be like The Rock" - Ex-WWE star details past issues with Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels became a mentor to many superstars of tomorrow on the developmental brand. However, the Heartbreak Kid had his fair share of problems in his prime, and Maven Huffman recently detailed the past issues the legend had with him.

Maven Huffman's career with the Stamford-based promotion came to an end in around three years when he was released from the company in 2005. However, the three-time Hardcore Champion learned several valuable lessons, which he applied both inside and outside the ring in the years to come.

In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 48-year-old star recalled his past issues with The Heartbreak Kid when the two shared the same locker room. While Huffman wasn't exactly clear on why Shawn Michaels didn't get along with him, the former WWE star revealed that he was berated by the multi-time WWE World Champion when Maven asked him questions about the art.

"I don't know if it was an issue. As far as obviously, I was never going to be on Shawn’s level. You're Shawn freaking Michaels. But every time I would go out and do anything, and mostly it was when he and I were tagging together, we would get backstage and obviously, if I'm doing a philosophy seminar and I got Aristotle beside me, I'm gonna want to ask him afterwards, did I get anything wrong? Tell me. How can I be better? So I'm like that with Shawn, and he would berate me backstage, ‘Man, you can't be like The Rock. Everything you try to do looks like you're trying to be like The Rock.’ And if it was, then it was subconscious. I think it's we idolize people, so we then emulate people. I wouldn't mean him to, but yeah, he shook my hand because he had to, not because he wanted to," Maven said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Shawn Michaels won't replace Triple H, says WWE legend

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have come a long way, both as in-ring performers and executives. From breaking rules under the old regime to becoming the creative heads of their respective divisions, The Game and The Heartbreak Kid are giving back to the industry.

Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash thinks Michaels won't replace The Cerebral Assassin as the creative head of the weekly product in the future, as the 60-year-old WWE veteran might not be up for it.

"I think when Paul calls it a day, I don't know if that would be something that [Shawn Michaels would want to do]. He lives in Lakeland, he's got his little schedule. Nobody's gonna take NXT. Why jump up and take that?" Nash said.

It'll be interesting to see which name will take Triple H's place when the time's right.

