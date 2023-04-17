"He was born for it" - Wrestling veteran praises Roman Reigns' former opponent for being great despite only one year of experience (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has had an interesting set of opponents in his near-1000-day run as the Universal Champion. Some names have surprised and delivered more than others, and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was full of praise for his former opponent, Logan Paul, who only has one year of wrestling experience.

The Maverick made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 and within a couple of matches, got a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The match delivered far more than expected, with many who downplayed Logan Paul instantly taking him seriously.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Logan Paul and his performance against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

"Logan Paul is a great athlete. I liked the match, I loved the off-the-top, pull-KSI move. I didn't expect it but it made a lot of sense. That dive off the top rope is not easy. You couldn't melt and pour me up there. If somebody told me he was going to jump off the top rope, and you move, and I go through a table, I'd think 'You're off your mind', you're getting out there, I'm not doing it. That was never my style anyway." (5:28-6:15)

Dutch Mantell believes that Logan Paul was "born for this" and thinks that The Visionary came off better from the feud:

"He was born for it. Come right off, great spot, and I think this helps Seth Rollins because it damn sure didn't hurt him. I think this victory means a lot on the big stage, and we'll see where it leaves him. I think WWE left WrestleMania in the best shape that I've ever seen them leave one." (6:16-6:45)

You can watch the full video below:

What did Logan Paul think about his defeat to Roman Reigns?

It was an interesting match that happened back in late October at Crown Jewel 2022. Logan Paul had seemingly suffered a major injury in the process as well.

Reflecting on the acclaimed match at Crown Jewel on The Impaulsive Podcast, this is what Logan Paul had to say about his defeat to Roman Reigns:

"It was a hell of a match. The guy’s tough. They [Paul’s podcast co-hosts] got dragged over the barrier. It’s because they handed me the phone that I filmed myself frog splashing Roman through the table and honestly bro, I’ll take that L on the chin because I don’t care. I don’t care because that video was f*****g awesome," said Paul. (H/T POST Wrestling)

What did you think of Logan Paul's match at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes