"He did it to bury me" - Wrestling veteran claims Bobby Lashley should've slapped "the cr*p" out of WWE Superstar backstage on RAW (Exclusive)

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley attacked Austin Theory and caused him to lose the Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, Vince Russo believes that Lashley should've confronted Theory backstage for deliberately trying to make the former WWE Champion look weak.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Theory made it seem like he was trying to 'bury' Lashley's offense during the closing stages of the show.

"Bro, if I'm Lashley, I am slapping the cr*p out of that kid in the back. I am waiting for that kid to come through that curtain. Because I'm gonna think he did it deliberately, I'm gonna think he did it to bury me," said Vince Russo. [1:7:10-1:07:35]

Vince Russo claimed that Bobby Lashley should've called out Brock Lesnar on RAW

Bobby Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel premium live event. According to Vince Russo, The All Mighty should have called out his arch-rival for scoring a 'fluke' win over him in Saudi Arabia.

Instead, Lashley focused on the United States Championship and Russo wasn't a fan of the angle. He said:

"He had Lesnar beat, he had him beat. Lesnar kicks off the turnbuckle and winds up pinning Lashley to be true and protect every character, Lashley one thousand percent should want Brock. 'I had that match won, I dominated him, he won it on a fluke', he should want Brock. Him coming out to challenge Rollins for something he did four weeks ago, that right doesn't there make any sense."

Bobby Lashley could earn himself a rematch against Seth Rollins for the United States Championship after losing to The Visionary a few weeks ago.

However, a feud between him and Theory is also a possibility, as the young WWE star failed to cash in on the US Champion.

