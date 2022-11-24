"He can’t come back forever" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals why John Cena cannot return to WWE on a full-time basis

John Cena is one of the most polarizing figures in the world of professional wrestling. Unfortunately, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has revealed that the Leader of Cenation will not be able to return to WWE on a full-time basis.

In 2017, John Cena transitioned from being a full-time WWE performer to a Hollywood celebrity with his recent movie ventures. In recent years, fans got to see a reduced number of appearances by the Leader of Cenation as he began working for blockbuster franchises such as the DCEU.

The WWE Universe has been wondering when they will get to see John Cena wrestle inside the squared circle again. Speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg revealed that it is very difficult for Cena to return to WWE as a full-time performer as he can only give certain dates:

“He can’t come back forever, you know what I mean? He’s only going to come back for a certain amount of dates because he’s got other career opportunities. So that would be great, you could bring Cena back. You put him over, you put him up for the title, and he wins the title. Yeah? It’s not possible because he’s not gonna be there. I got three dates. I can show up on the go-home, I can show up on the pay-per-view, and you got one more. So, sprinkle it in where you can, you know what I mean? Like that’s the deals that are made. It’s not 'we got Cena, let’s do whatever we want.'" (From 2:03:22 to 2:03:57)

It will be interesting to see if the Leader of Cenation can return to the company for the upcoming WrestleMania in Hollywood.

What is John Cena's status for the upcoming WrestleMania?

Several names have been thrown into the mix for John Cena's rumored match at WrestleMania 39. Earlier this year, there were rumors that Austin Theory would be facing the Leader of Cenation.

However, that is highly unlike after the new regime's arrival. After Crown Jewel 2022, there was a buzz about Logan Paul facing John Cena. The two have interacted with each other on social media.

Apart from this, the WWE Universe also wants a match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Leader of Cenation after Austin's last performance at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

According to recent reports, there have been talks of John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, no opponent for Cena has been decided for The Showcase of The Immortals.

Who do you think will face Cena at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

