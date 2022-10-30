Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently revealed why he doesn't think CM Punk will return to WWE.

The Second City Saint is the talk of wrestling town after the reported post-All Out brawl involving him and The Elite. It seems that he has alienated the locker room, with one of the leaders, Chris Jericho, reportedly calling Punk a "cancer." Other reports have suggested that most stars in AEW are against the idea of bringing Punk back.

Amidst a reported buyout being discussed by All Elite Wrestling and CM Punk, reports of WWE being interested in the former world champion have come to the fore.

Speaking on the matter on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he doesn't think Punk will return to WWE. He added that the former world champion has shown his true colors and slammed the 44-year-old for not caring about anybody else but himself.

"I don't think so, I really don't [on Punk returning to WWE]. Because he's [CM Punk] shown his colors, that he is independent. No company can have an employee around that their number one goal is themselves. For most wrestlers, that is the goal - to protect their spot, to protect their place in the line-up. But I think [CM] Punk supersedes that. He's all about Punk and he doesn't care about anybody." [7:26 - 8:04]

Dutch Mantell described CM Punk as a "future problem"

Speaking on the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that if Punk were to return to WWE, he would be a "future problem" for the company.

"But I think if they [WWE] did do it [bring back CM Punk], they would be inviting a future problem." [8:05 - 8:15]

There is little doubt in CM Punk's ability and talent to make for compelling programming. However, with The Second City Saint seemingly out of action for the foreseeable future with injury, it remains to be seen how his future will pan out.

The star was also reportedly suspended following the fiasco at All Out and has not been seen since. However, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who were also involved in the brawl, have seemingly served their suspensions. They were recently featured via vignettes and cryptic promos on Dynamite.

