"He carries WWE on his back" - Dominik Mysterio receives praise from fellow superstar

A current WWE Superstar praised Dominik Mysterio for the work he has recently been putting in.

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the biggest success stories of this year. The North American Champion has been on a tear since joining The Judgment Day. He used to receive praise for his character work, but now, Ex-Con Dom is working towards being equally impressive in the ring. His fellow stablemate, Rhea Ripley, recently praised him for his hard work.

The former Tag Team Champion put in great work during WWE's recent European tour and was part of all of the company's Live Events. Rhea Ripley took to her Twitter account to laud the 26-year-old.

The Eradicator shared a post by Wrestle Features appreciating 'Dirty' Dom for wrestling 10 matches in seven days. She referred to Dom Dom as a workhorse and claimed that the latter was carrying the company on his back.

"He CARRIES WWE on his back! WORK HORSE🖤," Rhea Ripley wrote.

You can check Rhea Ripley's Twitter post below:

Dominik Mysterio has been working hard to get better in the ring, and it seems to be working just fine. The North American Champion might go after a title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how long he continues to feature on NXT.

Dutch Mantell talks about WWE fans' reactions to Dominik Mysterio

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell was all praises for Dominik Mysterio. He lauded the NXT North American Champion for inducing organic reactions from the crowd.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated that Mysterio has great control over the crowd. He compared Mysterio's crowd reactions to those received by the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"This is where the crowd can take over, and the crowd, they love that because they love if they're bothering Dirty Dom, then they're doing something, and it feels like they're part of the show. That was the whole Stone Cold talking to the crowd, 'Yeah, what? What? What? What?' because they were in the show with him," Dutch Mantell said.

