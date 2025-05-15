“He changed everything”- ECW veteran reflects on the impact made by the late great Sabu

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu passed away recently at the age of 60, sending shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. He was an original member of the ECW roster and formed a long-lasting equation with many of his colleagues.

The Human Highlight Reel defined the essence of being an extreme worker and often put the 'extreme' in Extreme Championship Wrestling into the spotlight. Sabu defined the promotion's essence and became a fan favorite for that very reason.

ECW owner Tod Gordon spoke about how the veteran became a pioneer for extreme spots during an exclusive chat with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Gordon talked about how Sabu never got the credit for his influence on the sport.

"He never got the credit he deserved for the influence he had on the industry. Now there are only so many people you can say that about—that they changed the business. Now, when you talk about how ECW changed the business, well, Sabu changed ECW. He changed everything," Gordon said. [7:34-7:50]

Sabu's impact on wrestling

Gordon went on to explain how Sabu introduced table spots in pro wrestling. He credited the former ECW star for introducing the now-famous spot in which a wrestler puts his opponent through a table.

''First time he went out there, the match was over. We're waiting for him to come back. He takes a table from the front of the ring and throws it in the ring. There's nobody else out there. We're going, 'What's he doing?' He sets the table up, goes up to the top rope turnbuckle, and does a flip through the table. Now, nobody had broken tables at this point, let alone alone. What the hell was that? And then, there it evolved into him putting people through the table, but the very first time he put himself through the table, and nobody had ever done a table spot before that, right? I mean, now everybody does something," Gordon said. [From 7:50 onwards]

Table spots have now become a common occurrence in pro wrestling, highlighting the legacy of The Human Highlight Reel. He left a lasting impact on the industry, and every time anyone sees a table spot now, they point their fingers to the sky and pay their tribute to the ECW icon.

