"He was a class guy" – Bret Hart disliked his former WWE opponent's A&E documentary

Bret Hart recently gave his thoughts on what his former WCW and WWE co-worker Macho Man Randy Savage was like behind the scenes.

Savage was one of wrestling's most recognizable stars in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2021, many felt that an A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary painted the Hall of Famer in a negative light.

In an interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Hart praised Savage and agreed that the documentary could have been better:

"I love Randy. He's one of the wrestlers I respect the most ever. Just an absolute wonderful guy, always a team player, always a guy that gave a hundred percent. Macho Man, that documentary didn't do justice to him. He was a class guy that was somebody that anybody that ever knew him or was around him always had respect for him. Just a great, great, great wrestler." [16:17 – 16:46]

The A&E Biography: WWE Legends series began on April 18, 2021. The third season premiered on February 19, 2023, with a look at the nWo's rise to superstardom in WCW.

Why A&E's Randy Savage WWE Biography episode received backlash

While the majority of A&E Biography episodes are positive, Randy Savage's documentary also covered various controversies. After it aired, Savage's late brother Lanny Poffo questioned why radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge and Savage's ex-girlfriend Gorgeous George appeared in the episode.

Poffo, who passed away in February 2023, wrote in a column for Pro Wrestling Stories:

"I want to say that 75% of the A&E Biography episode on Randy was great, 20% of it was lousy, and 5% was just horrible. The people responsible for the 5% are Stephanie Bellars [Gorgeous George, Frankenstein, whatever] and Bubba the Love Sponge."

Bret Hart and Randy Savage worked with each other sporadically in WCW and WWE. One of their most notable encounters came at WCW Slamboree 1998. The Hitman beat his opponent via disqualification in a match that was officiated by special guest referee Roddy Piper.

