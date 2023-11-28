"He doesn't have a clue" - Former WWE employee bashes Seth Rollins for huge blunder with current storyline on RAW (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, came down hard on Seth Rollins for his goofy entrance on RAW this week.

Rollins was frustrated when CM Punk made his blockbuster return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The Visionary was about to charge towards Punk, flipping him off, and had to be restrained by WWE Officials and Michael Cole. This incident captured headlines as fans speculated whether this was real-life heat between the two stars or just a storyline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo mentioned that Seth should have come out angry and irate about Punk's return. Instead, he was doing his usual routine with the singing and dancing. The former WWE head writer felt that Seth Rollins did not understand the business and had no idea about how to conduct himself to further a storyline.

"Seth doesn't even walk out pi**ed off. If he was so pi**ed off he was dropping F-bombs, he comes out his goofy self, dancing, and bro, that dude don't get it. I'm sorry bro, he does not get it up here, bro. He does not understand it, man. He doesn't have a clue. You wanna get that over, like that was a shoot on Saturday night, and two days later, he's coming out like the seven dwarfs," Vince Russo said. [14:33 - 15:16]

During his promo on RAW this week, Seth Rollins did call CM Punk a hypocrite, signaling a feud with the returning star sometime in the future. It will be interesting to see when the two stars cross paths.

