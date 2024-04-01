"He should be compared only to himself" - WWE legend comments on Roman Reigns' history-making run in the company 

WWE legend John Cena recently heaped praise on his long-time on-screen rival Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has solidified his status as one of the most accomplished superstars in the Stamford-based company since returning as a dominant heel at SummerSlam 2020. At WrestleMania 40, he will compete alongside The Rock to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

It's worth noting that Reigns triumphed over The American Nightmare at last year's WrestleMania. On Night Two of The Show of Shows, Rhodes will receive another shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

On a recent episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends focused on Reigns' career, Cena said the former learned from failures and faced numerous setbacks before emerging as a top star in the company. The Cenation Leader emphasized that Reigns shouldn't be compared to anyone else but himself.

"It is on-the-job training. No matter what, we learn the most from failure. Roman had his share of knocks and finally just said, ‘F*** it, I'm doing it my own way,' and it has been a wrap ever since. It has been, dropped mic [sic]. conversation over. There's nobody like him. He should be compared only to himself.” (H/T: Cultholic)

The Bloodline leader has been nearly unstoppable since his comeback in 2020. He has been champion for over 1300 days, defeating legends like Cena, Edge, Goldberg, and more.

Roman Reigns took shots at WWE legend John Cena

Roman Reigns and John Cena have crossed paths in WWE numerous times, with their most notable one-on-one bout taking place at SummerSlam 2021. The Cenation Leader has been a crucial character in the ongoing Bloodline saga.

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, The Tribal Chief recently said that although Cena was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, the latter had not held the world title as long as him.

"I don't take anything away from anybody. What John [Cena] has done, yeah, as far as generations come, that is GOAT-level stuff. But for me, it has always been about quality, not quantity. John has a lot of title reigns, but he doesn't have a title reign that can compare to what I've done in the past four years. So this quality that I have put on display, it speaks for itself," Reigns said.

It would be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for Roman Reigns. Will he emerge victorious once again at The Show of Shows? Only time will tell.

