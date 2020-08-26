Eric Bischoff was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone that was simulcasted on SK's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The former SmackDown Executive Director shared his thoughts on various topics during the live Q&A session, including Roman Reigns' WWE return, his AEW appearance, and much more. Eric Bischoff also praised Randy Orton by calling the Legend Killer a near-perfect talent currently in the business.

Here's what Bischoff had to say about Randy Orton:

"Randy Orton posted the horse with the big teeth. I got it. By the way, I think Randy Orton is the coolest, classiest, smoothest, almost perfect talent out there. He is. Randy Orton is the bomb. I was going to say something else (laughs)."

Randy Orton's current WWE status

Randy Orton is inarguably in the midst of an excellent run in the WWE as he has been positioned as the biggest heel in the company. The Legend Killer has all the momentum on his side as he heads into the Payback PPV for a match against Keith Lee.

The former NXT Champion made his official RAW debut this week and faced Randy Orton. The match ended in a DQ as Drew McIntyre - who was punted twice in the head earlier on the show by Orton - showed up and attacked the Viper.

In a backstage segment after the attack, Randy Orton blindsided McIntyre and connected with another brutal punt kick that knocked out the WWE Champion.

McIntyre was transported to a local medical facility in an ambulance, and WWE revealed that the Scottish Psychopath had suffered severe internal head injuries.

The injuries, of course, are all part of the storyline to keep him off TV. The speculation is that McIntyre could return and interrupt the Lee vs. Orton match at Payback.

Randy Orton was unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, but he should ideally get a rematch against McIntyre after Payback.

Orton has thrived in his role as a ruthless heel, and WWE isn't slowing down his push anytime soon, which could all end up with his 14th World Championship reign.

Is Randy Orton really the best talent out there at the moment based on his current work?