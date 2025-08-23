"He'd probably be cleaning the bathroom" - Star like Sami Zayn wouldn't work in the Attitude Era, says ex-WWE writer

Sami Zayn has been one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE for a while, but one name thinks a character and athlete like Zayn wouldn't work in a different time. The name in question is Vince Russo.
Sami Zayn was the traditional underdog from the underground for years before he became a staple on the main roster. Moreover, Zayn's popularity grew with time as he became the Honorary Uce and later had a lengthy feud with The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown.
Meanwhile, Vince Russo has previously stated he's not a fan of Zayn or the push he receives from Triple H. Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, a fan asked Russo what a Sami Zayn-esque character/wrestler would be doing in the Attitude Era. The former writer had a brutal reply and stated he would be cleaning the bathroom.
"He'd probably be cleaning the bathroom, bro," Russo said.
WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!
Vince Russo will quit watching WWE if Sami Zayn becomes a world champion
Sami Zayn has stated on different occasions that he wants to be a world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. While the former Honorary Uce was close to winning it in 2023, Zayn is yet to capture either version of the title in WWE, but Vince Russo doesn't want that for the star.
In a tweet on X, the 64-year-old veteran said the company will never see Karrion Kross and Scarlett's talent, and they should leave and become stars on their own. In the same tweet, Russo warned Triple H and the creative team that he will quit watching the product if Sami Zayn becomes a world champion before 2026.
"If @TripleH puts the WWE World Title on His Favorite Wrestler---Sami Zayn---PRIOR to that Date---I will cease all @WWE Show Viewing Immediately. Don't think that's going to happen? Mark My Words," Russo tweeted on X.
While he's not in the world title scene, Sami Zayn has the opportunity to become the next United States Champion, as he's set to face Solo Sikoa in a title match on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.