"He'd probably be cleaning the bathroom" - Star like Sami Zayn wouldn't work in the Attitude Era, says ex-WWE writer

Sami Zayn has been one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE for a while, but one name thinks a character and athlete like Zayn wouldn't work in a different time. The name in question is Vince Russo.

Ad

Sami Zayn was the traditional underdog from the underground for years before he became a staple on the main roster. Moreover, Zayn's popularity grew with time as he became the Honorary Uce and later had a lengthy feud with The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Vince Russo has previously stated he's not a fan of Zayn or the push he receives from Triple H. Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, a fan asked Russo what a Sami Zayn-esque character/wrestler would be doing in the Attitude Era. The former writer had a brutal reply and stated he would be cleaning the bathroom.

Ad

Trending

"He'd probably be cleaning the bathroom, bro," Russo said.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Vince Russo will quit watching WWE if Sami Zayn becomes a world champion

Sami Zayn has stated on different occasions that he wants to be a world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. While the former Honorary Uce was close to winning it in 2023, Zayn is yet to capture either version of the title in WWE, but Vince Russo doesn't want that for the star.

Ad

In a tweet on X, the 64-year-old veteran said the company will never see Karrion Kross and Scarlett's talent, and they should leave and become stars on their own. In the same tweet, Russo warned Triple H and the creative team that he will quit watching the product if Sami Zayn becomes a world champion before 2026.

"If @TripleH puts the WWE World Title on His Favorite Wrestler---Sami Zayn---PRIOR to that Date---I will cease all @WWE Show Viewing Immediately. Don't think that's going to happen? Mark My Words," Russo tweeted on X.

Ad

While he's not in the world title scene, Sami Zayn has the opportunity to become the next United States Champion, as he's set to face Solo Sikoa in a title match on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More