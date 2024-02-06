"He defeated Roman Reigns for a reason," "Give the man the title" - WWE Universe wants 10-time champion to win his first-ever singles title

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for nearly four years and heading into his fourth WrestleMania as champion. Meanwhile, fans want a former champion to win his first-ever singles title in the promotion.

Last year, Jey Uso did the unthinkable and pinned Roman Reigns for the first time in over three years in a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. After his fallout with The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes helped him move to Monday Night RAW following Payback 2023.

Main Event Jey got a fresh start as a singles star and became popular on the red brand. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, he interrupted Gunther's 600-day reign celebration, and fans reacted to a potential match between the two stars for the Intercontinental Championship.

Check out some reactions below:

It looks like Jey Uso is the next challenger to The Ring General's historic title reign on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what Gunther and Uso will do on the red brand ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Jey Uso on facing 8-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 40

Last year, Jey Uso got his big break as a main event singles star in the promotion. Unfortunately, he couldn't beat Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship due to Jimmy Uso's interference in the final moments of Tribal Combat.

The brothers broke up following the event as Jey left the stable and Friday Night SmackDown. Later, he moved to Monday Night RAW after WWE Payback 2023. Speaking to Billboard, Main Event Jey spoke about facing Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40:

"He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

He added:

"When we did the Money in the Bank with Roman [Reigns] and Solo, I was just looking at them getting a little teary-eyed like, 'Look at us.' That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career, if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family."

It will be interesting to see if the two brothers collide in Philadelphia to end their long-standing feud.

Do you want to see a regular match or an Intercontinental Championship match between Jimmy and Jey at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

