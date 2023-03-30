"He deserves better", "Please release him" - Fans devastated with 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's recent booking

WWE is known to be rigid with those they want to be pushed as main event stars and those relegated to the role of putting over other stars. One of the biggest names that falls under the latter category is Dolph Ziggler, and fans feel that he deserves better.
Dolph Ziggler took on Gunther in singles action on the most recent episode of RAW. While the Show-Off had a bright start in the bout, the Intercontinental Champion quickly took over. He picked up the win in just over five minutes, handing Ziggler yet another loss on the red brand.
Since defeating Chad Gable on RAW in August 2022, Dolph Ziggler has not won a televised singles match via pinfall or submission. His last win of any kind came in November 2022 when he defeated Austin Theory via disqualification. In recent weeks he has lost to Omos, Mustafa Ali, Bronson Reed and Solo Sikoa.
Dolph Ziggler is one of the most talented workers in WWE. After his loss against Gunther, fans were not happy about his booking as an enhancement talent. Some stated that he deserves better, while others felt that he might be treated as a top talent if he left WWE.
Dolph Ziggler has had a long WWE career
Dolph Ziggler signed his WWE contract in 2004, making his television debut on the September 25, 2005 episode of Sunday Night Heat. His RAW debut came on January 23, 2006 as part of the Spirit Squad. They helped Jonathan Coachman win a Royal Rumble qualifying match against Jerry "The King" Lawler.
He won his first singles title when he defeated Kofi Kingston in 2010 to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time. He went on to win the IC title six times over the course of his career.
His finest career moment came on the RAW after WrestleMania 29 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio to a wild ovation. He then captured the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.
Apart from this, he has won the NXT Championship once, the United States Championship twice, the Raw Tag Team Championship twice, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.