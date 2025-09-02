"He Did Not Want That" – Vince Russo Baffled By Hulk Hogan's Funeral (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's funeral was held in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. In an exclusive video, former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo questioned why the memorial service took place.
Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. Several people associated with WWE attended the funeral, including Chief Content Officer Triple H and former Chairman Vince McMahon. However, the wrestling icon's daughter Brooke chose to stay away.
Hogan's former friend Bubba the Love Sponge has provided several updates about The Hulkster in recent months. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo disclosed the latest piece of information Bubba shared about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He also claimed Hogan never wanted a funeral.
"I'm gonna hit you with something now that Bubba told us today that I didn't even know. First of all, Brooke Hogan did not go to the funeral, and the reason she did not go to the funeral was Hulk did not want a funeral. He did not want that. Hulk wanted to be cremated and he wanted his ashes to be [scattered], and that makes sense, right? Bro, do you know there wasn't a body in that casket? It was empty. What was the point of that?"
These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!
Watch the video above to hear host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 react to the latest Hulk Hogan rumors.
Vince Russo's issue with Hulk Hogan's memorial service
In 2000, Hulk Hogan filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Vince Russo after their infamous WCW Bash at the Beach incident. The issue was finally resolved in 2003 when a judge dismissed the complaint as a wrestling storyline.
Despite their past differences, Russo has spoken highly of Hogan in recent months. After hearing more details about the funeral, he said his former WCW rival's wishes should have been respected.
"You wanna have a memorial service, you have a memorial service," Russo continued. "But for the guy to say, 'I didn't wanna be buried,' and they go through this whole coffin and carrying the coffin, and there's no body?"
In the same episode, Russo also reacted to a report from TMZ Sports that Hogan's widow plans to file a malpractice lawsuit following his death.
Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.
Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!