"That's Not Normal" – Vince Russo Raises Doubts About Hulk Hogan's Death (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, recently addressed rumors about the wrestling legend's cause of death.
According to TMZ Sports, Hogan's widow Sky Daily is planning to file a malpractice lawsuit against at least one doctor. The legal claim revolves around a neck operation that The Hulkster underwent in May, which allegedly compromised his breathing.
Medical records state that Hogan died after suffering a heart attack. However, Russo said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws that the public information about the iconic wrestler's passing does not add up.
"Now, bro, there's a lot of Kabuki-ish things going on. There was no autopsy filed. The coroner was the one that listed the cause of death. That's not normal. Usually there's an autopsy. Brooke [Hogan's daughter] wants an autopsy. And that's why when you read that story today about the malpractice, even his wife today confirmed that. There was an error that was made when he was going through all those operations that could have caused him to stop breathing."
Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why Brooke decided not to attend her father's memorial service.
Vince Russo praises Hulk Hogan's former friend
Concerns about Hulk Hogan's health were first made public in June by Bubba the Love Sponge. The radio host reported that his former friend's loved ones were told to "say their goodbyes" after he had been hospitalized.
In Vince Russo's opinion, Bubba has done the right thing by following up with the police to find out more information about Hulk Hogan's passing.
"Bro, if he wasn't reporting on this, this could have been a dead issue by now. Like, 'Okay, Hogan's done. There's no autopsy. Let's move on.' But because things weren't sitting right with him, things weren't sitting right with Brooke, he was literally calling the Clearwater Police and pushing them that they need to continue to investigate. It's because of him now, I think, that they're really starting to find out a lot more about that case. I think we're gonna find out a lot more than we already know."
WWE paid tribute to Hogan with 10-bell salutes on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. Past and present WWE names, including former Chairman Vince McMahon, attended The Hulkster's funeral on August 5.
