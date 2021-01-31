"He doesn’t wrestle with his heart" - Daniel Bryan comments on Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan recently spoke to Paul Heyman about who the best WWE Superstar is on the roster. Heyman would point to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan agreed. However, he claims that Roman Reigns wrestles without heart.

Daniel Bryan is a former WWE Champion who currently works on WWE's blue brand, SmackDown. Having won almost every accolade in WWE, Daniel Bryan was the first to make his entry into the Royal Rumble official. He claims that winning the Royal Rumble is the last thing he needs to achieve.

Appearing on Talking Smack alongside Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton, former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan posed a question to Paul Heyman.

He asked him who he thought was the best WWE Superstar in the roster, to which Heyman said Reigns, while also paying credit to Bryan. Daniel Bryan would agree with Heyman but feels that it is all just a facade.

"I appreciate it, Paul. But there’s a couple of things that you got wrong. I’m not interested in glory. I’m not interested in the adulation of the fans, despite all the ‘Yes’ chants…I think you’re right, Roman Reigns is the best right now. But he doesn’t wrestle with his heart. It’s a facade; it always has been. I have a theory on why the fans connect with me: I put my heart out there."

Daniel Bryan will be focused on the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view after training extensively with Otis and Chad Gable for the 30-man elimination match. If Bryan manages to win it all, he will get a chance to challenge for either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Daniel Bryan may just get to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

There have been rumors floating around that Daniel Bryan could potentially face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Universal Championship. Daniel Bryan could kill two birds with one stone if he ends up winning the Royal Rumble, thereby achieving one of his dreams in the process.

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan https://t.co/KUrXl0NHpw — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 4, 2021

Daniel Bryan would have won everything WWE has to offer if he were to win the Royal Rumble and the Universal Championsip. Do you want to see Daniel Bryan be the last man standing at the Royal Rumble? Let us know down below.