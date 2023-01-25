"He even brought up the Alpha Academy" - Wrestling veteran says WWE contacted Bubba Ray Dudley for a potential angle on RAW 30 (Exclusive)

Bubba Ray Dudley is currently working on IMPACT Wrestling under his popular Bully Ray moniker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that WWE contacted Bubba for a potential angle for this week's historic episode of RAW 30.

Russo even stated that Bubba Ray Dudley discussed the same subject on his Busted Open podcast. He also brought up the idea of working with the Alpha Academy:

"Bubba talked about that a littel bit on Busted Open and he said that he got a phone call and that he would have done something if they would have given another team a rub, like that's what he would have wanted to do. He even brought up the Alpha Academy but he made it seem like, that's not what was proposed to him. Therefore, he turned it down, that's kind of how I read it." said Vince Russo [7:06 – 7:40]

WWE contacted Bubba Ray Dudley, according to the man himself

Bubba Ray Dudley recently confirmed getting a call from WWE about him and D-Von Dudley possibly doing an angle on RAW 30.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bubba opened up on the spots he was planning on potentially doing. He said:

"I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys,"

D-Von Dudley recently departed WWE and with Bubba working with IMPACT Wrestling, the iconic duo could possibly reunite in another major promotion.

