"He didn't even leave his house" - WWE veteran opens up on Dolph Ziggler's last days with the company

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Dolph Ziggler's surprising release from the company.

Last week, WWE announced the release of several stars from its roster. Some big names to be released alongside Ziggler were Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Madcap Moss, Emma, Rick Boogs, Aliyah, and Top Dolla. Several other stars from NXT were also released from the company.

This week on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated that Ziggler had been with the company for two decades. He claimed that The Show Off made a ton of money during his stint with the company, but of late, he was barely seen on TV. Mantell felt that WWE rarely contacted Dolph and never asked him to show up during the final days of his tenure.

"It seems like he's been there since the end of the Vietnam War. He's been there forever, really almost 20 years he's been there which is almost a record. I don't know what his deal was. Let's say he was making $750,000 or more... Most, a lot of that that time, he didn't even leave his house. And all of a sudden, he's not gonna b*tch and moan about being released because he made tremendous money for doing zero. I don't think they called him up on the phone and asked him his idea on anything." [From 25:17 - 26:06]

Dolph Ziggler could be a top hire for AEW

During a recent conversation, WWE legend Mark Henry said that Ziggler could be a top potential hire for AEW.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Hery felt that Ziggler's skills could be used in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"Dolph Ziggler, top of the list. One of the best wrestlers in this modern era, in the last 10 years for sure. His first 15 years, he was kind of cutting his teeth, getting acclimated, and then the next four [years], he started to get in the main event picture, kind of being the foil for other people. But the last 10 years, Dolph Ziggler's been one of the elite of the elite guys," he said.

The Show Off has a 90-day non-compete clause, and it will be interesting to see where he turns up after the non-compete runs out.

Where do you think Dolph Ziggler will wrestle next? Let us know in the comments section below.

