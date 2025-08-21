"He even lied to his daughter" - Seth Rollins called out by 4-time World Heavyweight Champion for faking his injury

Seth Rollins shocked the world when he revealed at SummerSlam 2025 that he was completely fine. For weeks, he was walking with crutches and even had his daughter in on the act, something that CM Punk isn't appreciative of.

Punk won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the fourth time in his career at SummerSlam. He dethroned Gunther in a hard-fought match only to be dethroned by Rollins within moments. The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to make sure Punk didn't walk out as the new champion.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Punk took digs at Rollins for lying to his daughter and called him a phony.

“I got the absolute dog c*ap beat out of me by Gunther. Not an enjoyable experience,” Punk said. “You wind up not beating him, but surviving Gunther and now I’m the champion for the first time in 12 years and I think I’ve made it back to the top of the mountain and here comes old tiny tim limping out on his crutches. Turns out, it was all phony, he even lied to his daughter. That’s the kind of man I’m dealing with.” [H/T: SEScoops]

Bill Apter has predicted that Bron Breakker will betray Seth Rollins

Bill Apter believes that Bron Breakker will betray Seth Rollins and turn his back on the leader of The Vision. He predicted that Breakker would betray the reigning World Heavyweight Champion at some point down the road.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter said:

"I think Bron Breakker will turn. I never say turn on... Turn against Seth Rollins. I think that's gonna be somewhere down the road. You can tell that Bron Breakker is looking to break out on his own a bit... I think they are looking at him as Paul Heyman would say, he's the future of the business. He is gonna headline WrestleMania. But he has gotta get out of the, he has gotta become an individual."

Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk at Clash in Paris.

