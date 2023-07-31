"He wasn't my first choice" - WWE legend on possibly having real-life heat with Baron Corbin

WWE legend Kurt Angle has shed light on whether he has any heat with Baron Corbin, whom he faced at WrestleMania 35.

At WrestleMania in 2019, Angle competed in his final match and retired from professional wrestling. In his last run of matches, the Olympic Gold Medalist faced top-level performers such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Chad Gable, and others.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle stated that he doesn't have any heat with Corbin despite the latter not being his first choice for his retirement match.

"I do not have heat with Baron Corbin. He wasn't my first choice to retire me at WrestleMania, I've made that very well known, but I didn't mind having him there. I didn't mind wrestling him. The problem with Baron is, right after he beat me, they pushed him really hard. He won King of the Ring, became King Corbin, and then they changed it to Happy Corbin. I don't know what the hell they were thinking."

The WWE Hall of Famer further stated that Corbin is more deserving of good opportunities than his booking has allowed.

"I don't think he's had the opportunity that he deserves. They could push him a little harder and he'd be in a much better place if they did that. I don't know if they're not crazy about him, or what it is, but he is talented. He can cut a promo just as good as anybody else, he's great in the ring. I don't know what the problem is. He's talented enough to make it at that level and stay there," said Angle. [H/T: Fightful]

Baron Corbin recently spoke about his return to NXT

Baron Corbin recently opened up about his return to NXT, claiming that returning to the brand was a crucial step in his career.

Speaking on the "After The Bell" podcast, the former United States Champion revealed that returning to NXT was part of a plan that has worked out well so far:

"I saw that [NXT] as a place where I could make some changes in myself and my career and that was the plan going in, and I think it's been a successful execution of that plan."

Corbin further praised Shawn Michaels, who runs the creative team in the white and gold brand:

"He [Michaels] is letting me do me in a sense, and then sculpting what I bring to him versus handing me, 'Hey, this is what we're doing, this is where you're going, this is who we want you to be,'" Corbin explained. "He's going, 'Hey, man, you've been around the block. What do you want to do? Where do you want to take this? What can we do for you, in a sense of, creative outlet and opportunities.' He's let me kind of take the ball and run with it."

On the back of a feud against Carmelo Hayes, Corbin will face Gable Steveson at NXT Great American Bash.

