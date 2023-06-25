"He about to get the Bloodline on his Doorstep" - Fans angry after male wrestler slaps Naomi (aka Trinity); feels Jimmy Uso will unite his family

The Bloodline might have fallen apart in WWE, but after Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) just got slapped by a male wrestler, fans think they will reunite for one more time. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso and was facing Jai Vidal in a match at IMPACT Wrestling when she was slapped disrespectfully.

Jai Vidal and Trinity have been feuding for a while, with the wrestler attacking her a while back from behind with a lariat. The former WWE star challenged him to a match at the tapings for Summer Sizzler. Vidal accepted the challenge, and the match was on.

In the match itself, Trinity was quite successful, getting the win by defeating Vidal. However, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans attacked her after the match. Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo saved her, and the two had a face-off after the save.

However, it was what happened during the match that caught the attention of the wrestling world. Trinity Fatu was in the corner, and it looked like Vidal was going for the rope-aided corner dropkick. Instead, he stopped and slapped the star across the face in a moment of disrespect.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Jimmy Uso and 20 of his family members pulling up outside of my man Jai Vidal’s house TONIGHT for slapping Trinity like that Jimmy Uso and 20 of his family members pulling up outside of my man Jai Vidal’s house TONIGHT for slapping Trinity like that 😭😭https://t.co/1PYhzIpWK5

That clip was put on Twitter, and fans unanimously felt that Vidal had just bitten off more than he could chew, as this would lead to Jimmy Uso reuniting the fractured Bloodline for one night only.

Check out the reactions below:

The fans felt that Jimmy Uso would bring Bloodline and the entire Anoa'i family to the fight.

Taheezy🪽 @tahkotaro @TheEnemiesPE3 Ah he about to get the Bloodline on his Doorstep @TheEnemiesPE3 Ah he about to get the Bloodline on his Doorstep https://t.co/gkfn34fpU0

Frankstoney @GREEDYSTONEY @TheEnemiesPE3 Him as soon as he walks out the arena @TheEnemiesPE3 Him as soon as he walks out the arena 😂 https://t.co/jdSlBXekmu

Others talked about Rikishi getting involved as well, and Vidal would find himself punished.

Engine @SakuragiEngine @AvocadoMolotov @TheEnemiesPE3 A stink face 4 SuperKick 2 Samoan drops and a spear @AvocadoMolotov @TheEnemiesPE3 A stink face 4 SuperKick 2 Samoan drops and a spear

Some felt that Jimmy Uso himself would be paying a visit to Vidal's house.

The Bloodline is about to have a Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

Whether Vidal is in trouble for his actions or not, fans will see all four Bloodline members in the same ring soon again, but not on the same side.

After Jimmy and Jey Uso betrayed Roman Reigns, it's time for things to come to a head. The two stars are set to face Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank in a tag team "Bloodline Civil War."

WWE @WWE



LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st,



Streaming on Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War.LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War.LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB.Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. https://t.co/0S5txgRD88

WWE has a history of families feuding, and usually, those are matches to remember. Fans will be waiting to see what happens when the clash finally happens.

Has Jai Vidal gone too far? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

