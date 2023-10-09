"He gets exposed a little bit" - Vince McMahon may not have it easy under Endeavor, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that Vince McMahon may not have a smooth ride with Endeavor, which officially acquired WWE last month.

Not many had imagined that McMahon would sell his global wrestling empire, which he built brick by brick over the last several decades. However, WWE came to an agreement with Endeavor Group earlier this year, marking the end of Vince McMahon's time as the largest shareholder of the company. That said, the 78-year-old is still a part of the Board of Directors and key in calling the shots.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WCW Champion, who worked closely with McMahon during the Attitude Era, said he might not have his way under the new leadership.

Vince Russo also mentioned that those in Endeavor might question why he's considered a genius rather than being enamored by him.

"I gotta tell you, that's why when he's (Vince McMahon) working day-to-day with other people now, in and up and coming with Endeavor, I guarantee you, there's a bunch of 20-something or 30-something people in this company. I'm telling you, when you work with him, he gets exposed a little bit. And you start realizing that, 'Yes, this man is very, very intelligent, he banked everything, he could have gone into bankruptcy, he turned this into an empire.' And what really is the genius?" said Russo.

Furthermore, Russo believes that Vince McMahon's business tactics could also come under the scanner during board meetings with Endeavor's employees.

"The number one genius with Vince McMahon was that he brought off all the competition. That was the number one thing. So my point, especially at this age, when they start working with him, and they are in those board meetings, and they are asking questions about WWE and the business, I think there's going to be a lot of 'Well, maybe if we...'. I think there's really going to be a lot of that," said Vince Russo. [8:56 - 10:10]

Check out the full video below:

Triple H lavished praise on Vince McMahon after WWE Fastlane 2023

During the Fastlane 2023 post-show conference, Hunter praised Vince McMahon, saying there wouldn't have been a thriving wrestling industry if not for his efforts. Triple H added that everybody in WWE was focused on taking the business to even newer heights in the future.

"We are all in the same boat rowing in the exact same direction and having a blast doing it. That's unique and rare. I think part of that is in a moment in time where Vince was so instrumental in everything we did for so long. He did it like nobody else in the world for 50 years. I don't know that there would be Sports Entertainment or a professional wrestling industry if it wasn't for him. I think everybody right now is looking at the responsibility of carrying on from that 50-year point forward to getting us to places we've never been before," said Triple H.

Though he may not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the company anymore, McMahon is still a valuable presence backstage in WWE.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on how Vince McMahon may not have it easy with Endeavor? Sound off in the comment section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.