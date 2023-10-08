Triple H comments on Vince McMahon following WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE CCO Triple H recently spoke about Vince McMahon's influence on the company for over 50 years.

The co-founder of WWE has done a fantastic job in making the company one of the most popular sports entertainment giants. McMahon has been instrumental in WWE's creative direction for many years. He carved out a path for someone like Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, who is doing a wonderful job as the creative head of the Stamford-based promotion as the Fastlane Premium Live Event was another massive success.

Following today's show, WWE held a press conference in which The Game was asked about how the company has managed to break so many records this year.

Triple H said that the creative heads and the superstars are doing a fantastic job in helping World Wrestling Entertainment break several records. He also said that Vince McMahon's hard work for the past 50 years has been instrumental in creating a foundation for the company's current success.

"We are all in the same boat rowing in the exact same direction and having a blast doing it. That's unique and rare. I think part of that is in a moment in time where Vince was so instrumental in everything we did for so long. He did it like nobody else in the world for 50 years. I don't know that there would be Sports Entertainment or a professional wrestling industry if it wasn't for him. I think everybody right now is looking at the responsibility of carrying on from that 50-year point forward to getting us to places we've never been before." [54:04 - 54:51]

You can check out the whole press conference below:

Triple H said Jade Cargill will make her WWE debut whenever she feels absolutely ready for it

In the same press conference, Triple H talked about Jade Cargill's debut in WWE. He said that she would make her debut whenever she felt ready and also talked about how he feels Cargill is going to be a huge star once she starts performing.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that[Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge." [58:22 - 59:03]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Jade Cargill go against Charlotte Flair or Rhea Ripley. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her.

On which brand do you think Cargill will debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.