"He was so goddamn dangerous in the ring" - Rene Dupree on 3-time WWE world champion being 'overrated'

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently claimed that Hall of Famer Goldberg was "dangerous in the ring."

After a successful run in WCW, Goldberg signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2003. He spent about a year in Vince McMahon's company, during which he shared the locker room with several Ruthless Aggression era superstars, including Rene Dupree. However, he left in March 2004 after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20.

During the latest episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, a fan asked Dupree, who he believes was the most overrated superstar of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The former World Tag Team Champion picked Goldberg.

"As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn't there long too. He didn't even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you," Dupree said. [1:40:05 - 1:40:27]

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016

After 12 years of absence, Goldberg returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. He has since had several feuds with top superstars, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley. He also won the Universal Championship twice in 2017 and 2020.

However, the 56-year-old last competed in February 2022 when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship bout at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Although Goldberg's WWE contract situation is currently unclear, the former Universal Champion recently made it clear that he has not yet retired from in-ring competition.

"My days aren’t done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet. I’ve got a monstrous garage and gym being built that will be done in about a month, and if you think I’m not going to be living in there for the rest of my life, preparing for what’s next, you’re crazy." he told The Bump last September. [H/T GiveMeSport]

