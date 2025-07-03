"He has got history" - The Undertaker is not suited for a major new role in WWE, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Rumors of The Undertaker possibly joining WWE's creative team have been circulating recently. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this could be a problematic step.
The Phenom has been in the business for a long time and is certainly a veteran with extensive knowledge. As such, him being an insightful creative team member is expected. However, Vince Russo believes that despite his great temperament, The Undertaker may harbor biases toward certain stars based on his history of working in the brand.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer said:
"It's the nature of the beast. I love Taker. He is the nicest guy in the world. But he has got history, you know, with a lot of these people. He has been around a lot of these people a long time. And again, there is more to creative than just throwing out ideas. There is knowing how to write a show. There is knowing how to format a show. There's knowing how to write dialogue. There is knowing how to do cliffhangers." [2:17 onwards]
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
Watch the full video below:
The Undertaker may play favorites, thinks WWE veteran
According to Vince Russo, The Undertaker's time in the company could make him more favorable towards certain stars if he joins the creative team.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:
"It's not just the resume bro, it's the baggage. It's the people that you are booking for and you are doing creative for, you have probably worked with. And if you haven't worked with them, you at least know them. And for somebody that has been around as long as Taker, and bro, this isn't a Taker thing, this isn't an anybody thing. He is gonna have favorites. He is gonna have people he likes, he is gonna have people he doesn't like. You are never gonna get an even playing field, bro, when talent are involved in creative." [1:42 onwards]
It remains to be seen what is next for The Undertaker down the line.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
A top WWE star is missing in action