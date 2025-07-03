"He has got history" - The Undertaker is not suited for a major new role in WWE, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Rumors of The Undertaker possibly joining WWE's creative team have been circulating recently. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this could be a problematic step.

Ad

The Phenom has been in the business for a long time and is certainly a veteran with extensive knowledge. As such, him being an insightful creative team member is expected. However, Vince Russo believes that despite his great temperament, The Undertaker may harbor biases toward certain stars based on his history of working in the brand.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer said:

"It's the nature of the beast. I love Taker. He is the nicest guy in the world. But he has got history, you know, with a lot of these people. He has been around a lot of these people a long time. And again, there is more to creative than just throwing out ideas. There is knowing how to write a show. There is knowing how to format a show. There's knowing how to write dialogue. There is knowing how to do cliffhangers." [2:17 onwards]

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The Undertaker may play favorites, thinks WWE veteran

According to Vince Russo, The Undertaker's time in the company could make him more favorable towards certain stars if he joins the creative team.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"It's not just the resume bro, it's the baggage. It's the people that you are booking for and you are doing creative for, you have probably worked with. And if you haven't worked with them, you at least know them. And for somebody that has been around as long as Taker, and bro, this isn't a Taker thing, this isn't an anybody thing. He is gonna have favorites. He is gonna have people he likes, he is gonna have people he doesn't like. You are never gonna get an even playing field, bro, when talent are involved in creative." [1:42 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for The Undertaker down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action