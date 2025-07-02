Undertaker's "baggage" is problem for his potential new WWE role, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

The Undertaker could be joining WWE's creative team, which has a lot of fans excited. However, former head writer Vince Russo is not very taken with the prospect.

Ad

The Undertaker is a legendary veteran of the business, with a career spanning over three decades. As such, he certainly has enough experience for the role. Nevertheless, Vince Russo maintains that in-ring talents are not suited for a creative role, considering the bias they may have for certain stars.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"It's not just the resume bro, it's the baggage. It's the people that you are booking for and you are doing creative for, you have probably worked with. And if you haven't worked with them, you at least know them. And for somebody that has been around as long as Taker, and bro, this isn't a Taker thing, this isn't an anybody thing. He is gonna have favorites. He is gonna have people he likes, he is gonna have people he doesn't like. You are never gonna get an even playing field, bro, when talent are involved in creative." [1:42 onwards]

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Vince Russo believes WWE needs an overhaul

The former Head writer has been quite critical of the Stamford-based promotion over the last few years, questioning its storylines. According to him, the company needs a complete overhaul to reach its full potential.

In a previous episode of Legion of RAW, Russo made it clear that Undertaker joining the creative process won't help the promotion. He said:

Ad

"Nobody is going to save WWE creative. It needs to be an overhaul, but they think they’re doing just fine. So it is what it is." [From 38:06 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Undertaker plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action