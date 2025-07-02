Undertaker's "baggage" is problem for his potential new WWE role, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

The Undertaker could be joining WWE's creative team, which has a lot of fans excited. However, former head writer Vince Russo is not very taken with the prospect.
The Undertaker is a legendary veteran of the business, with a career spanning over three decades. As such, he certainly has enough experience for the role. Nevertheless, Vince Russo maintains that in-ring talents are not suited for a creative role, considering the bias they may have for certain stars.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:
"It's not just the resume bro, it's the baggage. It's the people that you are booking for and you are doing creative for, you have probably worked with. And if you haven't worked with them, you at least know them. And for somebody that has been around as long as Taker, and bro, this isn't a Taker thing, this isn't an anybody thing. He is gonna have favorites. He is gonna have people he likes, he is gonna have people he doesn't like. You are never gonna get an even playing field, bro, when talent are involved in creative." [1:42 onwards]
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
Vince Russo believes WWE needs an overhaul
The former Head writer has been quite critical of the Stamford-based promotion over the last few years, questioning its storylines. According to him, the company needs a complete overhaul to reach its full potential.
In a previous episode of Legion of RAW, Russo made it clear that Undertaker joining the creative process won't help the promotion. He said:
"Nobody is going to save WWE creative. It needs to be an overhaul, but they think they’re doing just fine. So it is what it is." [From 38:06 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what Undertaker plans to do next.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video
A top WWE star is missing in action