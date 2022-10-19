Former WWE Superstar Gangrel shared a story about Owen Hart pulling a prank on him that lasted several months.

Gangrel spent several years as the leader of The Brood faction with Christian and Edge until he was released from the company in 2001. He had a 2nd run with the company in 2004-2007 before being released once again. Gangrel has since wrestled on the independent scene and recently made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with fans on the K&S WrestleFest virtual meet & greet, Gangrel spoke about a backstage prank involving Owen Hart. The 53-year-old stated that he kept a watch in his locker room and it vanished after he returned from wrestling a match. There were a bunch of "little people" in the locker room for an angle and Gangrel thought one of them had stolen the item.

The Vampire Warrior later realized that Owen was the one who took his watch all along after it was returned to him:

"I don’t know, four months go by or something, I’m dressing in that same spot, I go wrestle. I come back, I go to get dressed and my watch is there … I go to walk out and as I’m passing that same exact spot where catering was and everything, Owen goes, ‘Hey Dave, what time is it?’ ‘Oh!’ I didn’t sell it, I just told him what time it was and I walked, and I go, ‘That son of a b***h! He got me." H/T:Ringside News

Gangrel won't rule out returning to WWE to help his former ally

Gangrel was asked during the meet & greet if he would ever consider returning to WWE to help out Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently involved in a bitter rivalry against the faction he created, The Judgment Day. At WWE Extreme Rules, Edge battled Finn Balor in an I Quit match.

The Ultimate Opportunist was forced to quit to protect his wife, Beth Phoenix. But Rhea Ripley bashed The Glamozon over the head with a steel chair after the match anyway.

During the converstation at K&S Wrestlefest, Gangrel noted that he's creeping up there in age, but a return to WWE cannot be ruled out because he is a vampire after all:

"No, no, I never say never, but creeping up there in age," Gangrel said. "But I’m a vampire, So, keep fanging and banging." H/T: Ringside News

GANGREL @gangrel13 Always cool vibes on a Monday CCW Training Facility Always cool vibes on a Monday CCW Training Facility https://t.co/U9LHoeb1zM

Edge seems to have his hands full at the moment with The Judgment Day and could use the help of his old friend. Time will tell if we ever see Gangrel show up in WWE again.

Would you like to see Gangrel appear in the company once again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes