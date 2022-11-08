Vince Russo isn't a fan of how WWE handled the popular storyline involving Otis and Mandy Rose and expressed his thoughts on the same.

From late 2019 to more than half of 2020, Otis was involved in a romance storyline with current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. The story gained a lot of popularity among fans right before they were forced to stop attending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the storyline was abruptly dropped later that year.

Speaking to EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo felt that Otis had a good thing going and slammed WWE for abruptly dropping the storyline.

"Otis trained right here in Colorado with my buddy Matt Yaden. He was doing fine. He was doing great. Then all of a sudden he's with Chad Gable and he's a totally different character. If they had stayed true to his original character, this guy would have been over. There's no doubt about it. Why they took that away and they ended it [The Mandy Rose storyline] abruptly, I have no idea. I would have just let the guy run."

Vince Russo wasn't the only one who was unhappy about how things played out with Otis

Vince Russo wasn't the only one who wasn't happy with how things played out. EC3, who considers himself a good friend of Otis, slammed former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for taking away what made him special:

"I know he's doing the thing with [Chad] Gable and he doesn't have the beard anymore, but classic Vince [McMahon]. 'What makes this guy special and unique? What makes him get over? Take it all away. Why? Because I'm insane and I'm old and I need to go away.'" (2:38-3:01)

