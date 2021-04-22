"He is the greatest wrestler of all time" - Kurt Angle hands the highest praise to iconic superstar

The latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' featured a special 'Ask Kurt Anything' session with the Olympic gold medalist and co-host Conrad Thompson on AdFreeShows.com.

Kurt Angle answered a wide range of questions, and he even revealed who he considered to be the greatest in-ring performer of all time.

It's no secret that Kurt Angle is a massive admirer of Bret Hart and the Olympic hero named Hitman as the best wrestler he'd seen in his career.

Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit ranked high on Kurt Angle's list of in-ring workers, and the WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about Ric Flair's standing amongst the all-time greats.

"It is Bret Hart because I believe that he is the greatest wrestler of all time. I believe that his in-ring performance, there is nobody better. I would say Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit are close, even myself, but I still put Bret up there. Don't get me wrong," said Angle.

He was different in his technique: Kurt Angle on Ric Flair's work

Kurt Angle firmly believed that Ric Flair also deserved to be right at the top as the Nature Boy was a technically sound wrestler who enhanced the psychology of his wrestling matches.

Kurt Angle noted that Ric Flair was much more than just a wrestler as the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was an all-out entertainer.

Despite Ric Flair's iconic contributions to the business, Kurt Angle still stuck to his opinion about Bret Hart being the most outstanding in-ring technician in professional wrestling history.

Advertisement

"A Ric Flair needs to be up there too because he is the man and his technique was far superior, but he was, you know, he did a lot of, Ric was a great wrestler that could help people get interested in the psychology of the match, but he was also very entertaining. He took a lot of crazy Ric Flair bumps. The forward bump. The bump off the top of the rope. You know, it was pretty, you knew what he was going to do, and you'd want him to do it. So, he was different in his technique. Bret hart was just the best overall technician I have ever seen in my life," explained Angle.

Do you agree with Kurt Angle's statement on Bret Hart being the GOAT in terms of pure in-ring skill?

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'Ask Kurt Anything' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.