"He was the guy who outshined everybody" - Teddy Long on the most influential stars he's worked with in WWE (Exclusive)

Certain names stand out across eras due to their unmatched contributions to WWE, and Teddy Long recently revealed he was glad to have worked during one of the most successful phases in wrestling.

The latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine followed the Q&A format, and the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the influential stars he'd worked with during his long career.

Teddy Long took up various wrestling roles long before securing a job in WWE in 1998. He went on to become a popular TV figure and said that The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin might have been the most impactful stars he'd shared the screen with.

Long explained that, unlike the modern era, fans came to watch multiple talents during the 1990s and not just a select few main eventers.

"Well, I was there with The Rock. He was the guy who outshined everybody. I was there with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He was another guy who outshined everybody. I was there with all the big-time players, man. People didn't come to see one guy on that card, but in the Attitude Era, people came down to see everybody that was on the card. I was a part of that era, and thank god I was. Like I said, it wasn't like it is now, but I certainly miss the Attitude Era," said Long. [From 04:32 to 05:20]

Teddy Long named many other stars and acts he enjoyed interacting with, including APA, Eddie Guerrero, and Kurt Angle, noting how the roster was incredibly stacked back in the day.

The WWE legend added:

"Right, you had your APA, JBL, and Ron Simmons, right there, a great tag team. A lot of great stars. Eddie Guerrero, god bless his soul, and Kurt Angle, you know what I mean? That roster was great." [From 05:21 to 05:40]

Teddy Long on why WWE talents need 'to take the ball and run with it,' praises the women

Decades ago, WWE boasted of many stars who could sell out a premium live event on their own. The company had a star-studded lineup of marquee names that made people love pro wrestling and its larger-than-life appeal.

The business has changed in recent years, and Teddy Long explained why WWE might have fewer megastars than before.

Long, though, appreciated the development in women's wrestling and felt the ladies were operating at a really high level.

"If you use them right, they will sell arenas out for you. So if you're using a guy right, he will fill the seats up for you. It's kind of left up to him, too; once you give him the ball, he's going to have to run with it. Can't keep fumbling and get tackled; you've got to make a touchdown. Especially with the women now, they really are advancing. Rhea Ripley, those girls mean what a great roster they've got there. Let's not forget about Zelina Vega." [From 05:41 to 07:00]

