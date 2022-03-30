"He wouldn't handpick Cody Rhodes" - Veteran comments on Seth Rollins' mystery opponent; mentions The Undertaker (Exclusive)

Vince Russo explained why the reported plan to have Seth Rollins face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania made no sense while speaking on this week's Legion of RAW.

The former WWE Champion finally got what he wanted this week on RAW. Vince McMahon announced that he would handpick Rollins' opponent at the Show of Shows, meaning he is finally heading to WrestleMania.

Vince Russo reminded viewers that Rhodes didn't have a strong connection with Vince McMahon, as the WWE Chairman had the superstar portray the infamous Stardust character during his last run with the company:

"It popped up on my YouTube stream, so I watched. The whole story being totally ridiculous, with Vince saying, 'Oh, why did you jump through hoops. All you had to do was come to me.' Really bro? Yeah, for as ridiculous all that was, here's the interesting thing. Vince McMahon saying I'm going to pick your opponent, okay? Now, Chris, you've hit upon this, and I've told you, I don't think, and I just don't think so. And again, none of these storylines make sense," stated Russo. "But if we want to talk about Vince McMahon handpicking an opponent, bro, who would Vince McMahon handpick? He wouldn't handpick Cody Rhodes. There would be no reason in the world. This was the guy he had doing Stardust. He would not pick Cody Rhodes." [7:28 - 8:36]

From a logical storyline standpoint, Vince Russo believes Mr. McMahon would ideally get The Undertaker back as The Deadman has been the boss' go-to-guy for many years.

While all roads are leading to Cody being unveiled as Rollins' WrestleMania rival, the former WWE writer wasn't convinced with the rumored creative direction, as he explained below:

"Who he would handpick would be the Undertaker," continued the former WCW champion. "I mean, if we're talking logic here, that's who Vince would handpick; never in a million years would Vince handpick Cody Rhodes. So, it's leading me to believe. I know nothing they do makes sense, as we will see on tonight's show, but I've got to say, bro, for Vince to say I'm going to pick your opponent, why in god's name would he pick Cody Rhodes?" [8:37 - 9:13]

Will Cody Rhodes face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38?

All the details coming from the rumor mills heavily favor the former AEW EVP's monumental WWE return at WrestleMania 38. While the creative team has executed a few swerves in the past, the American Nightmare's long-awaited comeback seems like a near certainty at this point.

Rhodes has reportedly signed with WWE, and recent updates revealed that company personnel were even working on production material for the 36-year-old superstar.

Are you in favor of seeing Cody face Seth on his first night back in the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

