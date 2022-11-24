"He is hard to replace" - Former star on the WWE exit of Triple H's 'good friend' (Exclusive)

Triple H shares a close relationship with many members of his old WWE NXT team. Amongst those is Mauro Ranallo, who worked on the black-and-gold brand for three years between 2017 and 2020. Former superstar Percy Watson recently spoke about Ranallo's departure from the company and admitted that the commentator was irreplaceable due to his highly-rated work.

Mauro Ranallo arrived in NXT after a two-year stint on the main roster, which didn't have the best of ends due to reported backstage issues. Ranallo was already considered the best commentator in the business before his arrival on Triple H's brand, where he went on to add to his excellent reputation during the golden era of NXT.

While Mauro left the promotion in 2020, he has continued to be in touch with Triple H. The Game called the former announcer a 'good friend' during an interview nearly a year ago. Percy Watson was briefly Mauro Ranallo's commentary partner in NXT and was full of praise for his former colleague. Here's what he had to say about Ranallo on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted:

"Well, you always miss (him) because, again, a guy like that, with that kind of ability. He is hard to replace. And you know, things happen in business, you know, especially in WWE, business, things happen." [22:07 - 22:20]

The train moves with or without you: Percy Watson on Mauro Ranallo leaving WWE

Triple H's company might have some exceptionally gifted voices on the commentary team, but only some operated at Mauro Ranallo's level. The 52-year-old veteran is the only known broadcast personality to have called for professional wrestling, MMA, boxing, and kickboxing on mainstream US television.

Despite his unmatched accolades in the combat sports world, WWE didn't waste time moving on from Ranallo as the business never stops for anyone, as per Watson.

The former NXT star felt it was common for people to walk in and out of an organization like WWE, where the show always goes on. He added:

"Sometimes people depart for whatever reasons, you know, and you just have to put the next foot in front of the other and move on because, you know, as they say, the show must go on, and it does. The train moves with or without you. That's pretty much that." [22:21 - 22:41]

Where does Mauro Ranallo rank amongst the greatest commentators of all time?

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes