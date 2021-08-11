"He hated the King thing" - Former writer feels WWE is punishing Baron Corbin with new gimmick (Exclusive)

Vince Russo commented on Baron Corbin's WWE gimmick change on the latest episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Corbin has undergone an astonishing transformation on WWE TV, and his new character has thankfully also been well-received by the fanbase. However, what's the real reason behind introducing a unique on-screen personality for the former King of the Ring?

Vince Russo revealed that Baron Corbin was not a big fan of the 'King' gimmick and pitched many different ideas to WWE officials. Russo added that Corbin might have told WWE that he was not making any money as the King, and the company ended up turning it into a gimmick.

The former WWE head writer felt that WWE was sticking it to Baron Corbin by giving him a character that isn't essentially having the best of times in kayfabe.

Russo also spoke about WWE's vindictive approach towards talent and said something similar would have happened in Corbin's case.

"I'm telling you, bro. I'm telling you! I guarantee you, this is where it came from, okay? Bro, I know for a fact that he hated the King thing. The Burger King helmet and the cape. I know for a fact, trust me, he hated that! I know he was pitching a lot of things, bro, and I guarantee you at one point he said, 'I'm not making any money.' I guarantee you he said that at one point,' and that became the gimmick. I guarantee you that's how it happens here. You say one thing, bro, that they don't like, 'Oh, you have no money, ha? Oh, okay, you're really not going to, because we're going to make you homeless'. I'm telling you, bro, that's how they work," revealed Vince Russo.

Vince Russo on Baron Corbin's efforts in getting his new character over

Despite the questionable origins of his new character, Corbin has done tremendously well and has garnered a lot of praise for his performances.

Vince Russo explained that Baron Corbin had figured out how Vince McMahon's company worked and compared the backstage scenario to a chess game.

The wrestling veteran added that the best way Baron Corbin can get back at the WWE was by getting over his new character, and that's exactly what the superstar has been doing over the past few weeks.

"Oh yeah. That's the thing. The game of chess! When you are smart enough to realize what's going on, then it's like, 'They are not going to get me. I'm going to go out there, and I'm actually going to get this over.' That's the game you play. But then, bro, like you'll have a Nikki Cross who doesn't understand what's going on. She hasn't been smartened up, but you've got Corbin, 'So guys, I told you, I need to make more money. Okay, I got it. So, now I'm going to stick it to you like you stuck it to me," added Russo.

The development of Baron Corbin's new gimmick has been one of the best angles on WWE programming, and fans are hoping for a worthy pay-off.

