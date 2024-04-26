"He should not be by himself" - Wrestling veteran on 33-year-old WWE star's future after exiting Imperium

Despite Imperium losing a bit of its charm on WWE's main roster after Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship, he is still the one holding the faction together. A wrestling veteran recently questioned Giovanni Vinci's future on the brand after leaving the group.

Imperium made some drastic moves after Gunther's return to the brand, as Giovanni Vinci was ousted from the faction. However, Konnan disagreed with The Ring General's move on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan talked about Giovanni Vinci's exit from the faction on WWE RAW. The veteran questioned his future, as he believes that the star should not be alone on the brand, and maybe a feud with his former stablemates might help him.

"Well, it's going to be hard for him to be on his own. Maybe, the feud with Ludwig [Kaiser] and Gunther, and he gets another partner, might do something for him. But, he should not be by himself. Kinda like McDonagh, as long as he's with The Judgment Day, he's going to be cool." (From 13:30 to 13:46)

WWE Hall of Famer wants Ilja Dragunov to join Imperium

Ilja Dragunov had a dominant run as the NXT Champion on the developmental brand. However, The Mad Dragon could be moving into a different phase as the annual WWE Draft is around the corner and the star is no longer the brand's champion.

Meanwhile, with Imperium ousting Vinci, there could be a spot open in the faction. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the possibility of Dragunov in the stable and stated that he would like to see him in Imperium as it can help the star on WWE's main roster.

"I tell you what man, that'd be a great spot for him. You know what, because just being in that faction right there he won't get lost in the shuffle or anything like that. He's really, really good and you're gonna be looking and saying who can we put him with. Him being a part of that group right there you can put him against anybody and he can definitely go out there and shine no matter who you put him up against because he's gonna have backup. So yeah, I can see that happening. That'd be a great faction for Ilja to be a part of." [1:01:25-1:02:00]

If Dragunov makes the main roster, it would be interesting to see if he aligns with Gunther.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

