Backstage news on a major star potentially switching brands in the WWE Draft - Reports

The WWE Universe is buzzing over potential signings and surprises in the 2024 Draft, which is scheduled to begin on Friday's SmackDown and end on Monday's RAW. A potential spoiler was just revealed on a top star switching brands.

Night 1 of NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 saw Trick Williams defeat Ilja Dragunov in a 12-minute match to become the new NXT Champion. Per the stipulation, The Anointed One was to leave the brand if he failed to defeat The Mad Dragon. Dragunov is a 12-year veteran who has been with WWE for five of those. A recent report revealed major NXT plans for the Draft, and it mentioned how Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes were rumored to be "a lock" for RAW and SmackDown.

Earlier, it was reported that there was a somber mood backstage, mainly due to departures. However, according to Fightful Select, there was also celebration as The Czar received a send-off when he returned to the backstage area on Tuesday night.

The show of respect seemingly marks the main roster call-up for Dragunov, but it remains to be seen which brand he will end up on. It was noted that Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes each received a similar show of respect from their colleagues.

Dragunov made his main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania XL earlier this month. In the first match, he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in just over four minutes.

Triple H's statement on Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov after WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

Trick Williams defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event of Spring Breakin' Night 1 to become the new NXT Champion. If he had lost, Trick would've been forced out of NXT.

After the match, Triple H took to X/Twitter to praise The Mad Dragon and make congratulatory remarks for The Anointed One. The Chief Content Officer also touted the Trick Williams era.

"Congratulations to @_trickwilliams on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of #WWENXT’s toughest in @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. The era of Trick Williams is looking bright. #NXTSpringBreakin #AndNew," Triple H wrote.

WWE has not confirmed the first challenger for Williams yet. However, several top stars are being rumored to step up into the role.

