Potential Bloodline member, former champion, and more - 4 challengers for Trick Williams following WWE NXT Title win

The WWE NXT Championship is one of the most prestigious championship belts in professional wrestling. Men who have held that glorious title include the likes of Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano, Samoa Joe, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes, among others.

The most recent champion prior to NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 was Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon won the gold from Carmelo Hayes and proceeded to defend his title valiantly. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, however, and his time as champion is no more.

Ilja defended his prized title against Trick Williams last night on NXT Spring Breakin'. After a hard-fought bout, Williams hit the Trick Shot and put the seemingly unbeatable champion down. Now it is Trick who runs the white and gold brand.

Trick can only celebrate his big win for so long, however. There is a murderer's row of talented performers likely lining up to try to take his belt. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could be named as his very first challenger.

Below are four challengers for Trick Williams following WWE NXT Championship win.

#4. Baron Corbin is one of NXT's top stars

Baron Corbin is an interesting WWE performer. He found success as a top heel on the main roster, but frequent gimmick changes and poor writing led to him becoming lost in the shuffle and he moved down the card. He then joined NXT last year and has had a complete career revitalization.

Interestingly, Baron's future was teased on WWE NXT. Following the success of Bron Breakker and his move to SmackDown, Lexis King stated Corbin was moving to the main roster to follow his buddy. Corbin, however, questioned how Lexis got this knowledge, which could point to it being false.

If he is indeed sticking around on NXT, Corbin could be Trick's first challenger. Baron is arguably the biggest name on the brand thanks to his main roster exposure, so he would be a major hurdle for Trick to climb.

#3. Lexis King picked up a big win on WWE NXT

Lexis King is one of WWE NXT's brightest prospects, at least in his own mind. He made the jump to World Wrestling Entertainment from All Elite Wrestling last year and has found some steady footing on the white and gold brand.

As noted, Lexis King and Baron Corbin had a backstage segment where King claimed Baron was moving to WWE's main roster. There was some clear tension there and it led to a singles match between the two later on the show.

Albeit not fairly, it was the former Brian Pillman Jr. who won the match. In theory, such a big victory could put him on the fast track to a title shot. Trick Williams could likely beat King fairly soundly, but the feud would be interesting given Lexis trolling both Trick and Carmelo many months ago.

#2. Dijak deserves a main event push

Dijak is arguably the most talented performer in WWE NXT. While he had a cup of coffee on the main roster as T-Bar, he was sorely misused during his time there. Thankfully, like Baron Corbin, Dijak has revitalized his career in developmental. Still, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows.

The dominant Dijak hasn't found his footing recently. He was in a major Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship at Stand and Deliver, but ultimately lost. He then surprisingly lost to former WWE 205 Live star Noam Dar during a recent episode of NXT television.

Many fans agree that Dijak is too talented not to be a champion. After so many major losses, he could rebound in a big way by being Trick Williams' first challenger. If Dijak could then defeat Trick, it would finally wipe away any RETRIBUTION stink and set Dijak on a path to success moving forward.

#1. Jacob Fatu could be a game changer

Jacob Fatu is WWE bound, at least that's the speculation among fans and insiders. While nothing has been confirmed yet, The Samoan Werewolf arriving in World Wrestling Entertainment could dramatically shake things up.

There is an expectation among many that Fatu could debut on WWE's main roster, most likely on SmackDown. In theory, he could unite with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in this new Bloodline. That doesn't necessarily have to be the path he takes, however.

Instead of going straight to the main roster, Fatu could debut on NXT. He could make it his goal to win the prized NXT Championship and target Trick. Williams battling the maniac Fatu could be quite entertaining and the clash of styles would be interesting to witness. Can Trick handle The Samoan Werewolf?

